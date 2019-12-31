IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.47

IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4702 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from IQ Global Resources ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.
IQ Global Resources ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. 4,026,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,691. IQ Global Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.
About IQ Global Resources ETF
