IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.47

IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4702 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from IQ Global Resources ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

IQ Global Resources ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. 4,026,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,691. IQ Global Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

Get IQ Global Resources ETF alerts:

About IQ Global Resources ETF

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.