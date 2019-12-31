IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1256 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MMIN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. 29,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $29.04.

