IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 48,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IQ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQIYI will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IQ. ValuEngine cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. 86 Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. increased its stake in IQIYI by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 36,006,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,527,000 after buying an additional 1,571,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in IQIYI by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,632,000 after buying an additional 1,952,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQIYI by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,508,000 after buying an additional 5,934,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IQIYI by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after buying an additional 7,333,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IQIYI by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,321,000 after buying an additional 2,091,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

