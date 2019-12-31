iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.09. 80,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $97.77.

