iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $47.20. 22,962,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,714,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $47.70.
iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile
