iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Up 0%

iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)’s stock price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $50.94, 4,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.