IXT Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One IXT token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, YoBit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last week, IXT has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. IXT has a total market capitalization of $185,960.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.16 or 0.06050798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036919 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About IXT

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

