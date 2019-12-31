Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 5,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00.
- On Friday, October 25th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00.
BMRN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.55. The company had a trading volume of 753,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.21 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,775,000 after acquiring an additional 247,798 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,403,000 after acquiring an additional 92,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,055,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,648,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
