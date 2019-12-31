Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 5,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00.

BMRN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.55. The company had a trading volume of 753,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.21 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,775,000 after acquiring an additional 247,798 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,403,000 after acquiring an additional 92,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,055,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,648,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

