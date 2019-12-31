Jetcoin Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $36,540.00 and approximately $24,897.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00190150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.01333138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120675 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

