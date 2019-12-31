Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Announces — Dividend of $0.05

Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBIN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.92. Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

