JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.02

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.0236 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $12.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of JPGB stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,650 shares. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96.

