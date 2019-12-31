Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,192. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $475.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.