Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Karnalyte Resources Inc (TSE:KRN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.18. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

