Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

TSE:KML remained flat at $C$14.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 73,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.44. The company has a market cap of $521.03 million and a P/E ratio of 38.04. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Canada will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

