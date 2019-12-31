KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.99.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.