Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has $19.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRG. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

KRG stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

