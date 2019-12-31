Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.90

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

