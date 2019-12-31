Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.90

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
