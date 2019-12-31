Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Down 0.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 422.25 ($5.55), approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 805 ($10.59) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 472.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 483.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

