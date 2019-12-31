Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAKE. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

LAKE stock remained flat at $$10.77 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

