Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

LAMR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,974. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

