Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 151,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,157. The company has a market capitalization of $414.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $30,224.25. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $54,035.50. Insiders have sold a total of 77,720 shares of company stock worth $1,223,638 over the last ninety days. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legacy Housing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

