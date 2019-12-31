LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.94, approximately 3,633,184 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 1,014,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

