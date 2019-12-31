LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LPL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. 191,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.90. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. UBS Group AG increased its position in LG Display by 1,194.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 1,261,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LG Display by 61.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,409,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 914,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LG Display by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LG Display by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 119,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LG Display by 91.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

