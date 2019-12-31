LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LPL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. 191,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.90. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
