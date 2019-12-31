LHA Market State US Tactical ETF (BATS:MSUS) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.09

LHA Market State US Tactical ETF (BATS:MSUS) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of MSUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

