Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00019151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00576248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010778 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

