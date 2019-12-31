Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.16. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 364 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LINC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 73,600 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 245,468 shares of company stock valued at $550,725. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
