Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.16. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 364 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LINC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 73,600 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 245,468 shares of company stock valued at $550,725. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.