Link Administration (ASX:LNK) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$5.82 ($4.13) and last traded at A$5.86 ($4.16), 1,471,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.92 ($4.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$5.77 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.57.

In other news, insider John McMurtrie 269,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th.

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

