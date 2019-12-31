Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Trading Down 1.2%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, approximately 6,704 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Lojas Renner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil. The company operates through Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics, and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

