MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $86,609.43 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTSI stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 276,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,611. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MTSI. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,360 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

