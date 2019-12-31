Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 972,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of MSG stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.46. 107,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,044. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $247.57 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 615.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 119.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 60.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.