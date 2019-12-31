Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of MLVF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $23.20. 5,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.46. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

