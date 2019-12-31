Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.46. 254,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,179. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.