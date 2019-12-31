Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.67

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $13.60. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 193,112 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Williams Capital started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.