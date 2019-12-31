Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to post sales of $214.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $217.35 million. Marcus reported sales of $175.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $828.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $831.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $865.71 million, with estimates ranging from $853.41 million to $878.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Marcus by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marcus by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marcus by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Marcus has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $985.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.