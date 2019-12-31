Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MDLA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.