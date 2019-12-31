MediShares 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $421,258.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market cap of $2.62 million and $421,258.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.01329182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.