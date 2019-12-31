Medlab Clinical (ASX:MDC) Trading Up 1.7%

Medlab Clinical Limited (ASX:MDC)’s share price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.31 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.31 ($0.22), approximately 19,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.30 ($0.21).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.82.

About Medlab Clinical (ASX:MDC)

Medlab Clinical Limited, a medical research and development facility, engages in nutraceutical products and pharmaceutical research businesses in Australia. The company develops bio-therapeutics for chronic kidney diseases, pre-diabetes/obesity, depression, musculoskeletal muscle loss associated with ageing, and non-opioid pain management.

