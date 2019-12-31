MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

MEIP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. 974,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.72. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075 in the last 90 days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,279,524 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

