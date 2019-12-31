Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Update

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 510,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 14.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of MCY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.67. 145,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,017. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $983.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

