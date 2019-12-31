Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 451,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after buying an additional 264,979 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after buying an additional 167,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1,446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 106,710 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Methanex has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.75 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.