Michael F. Hilton Sells 1,679 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,679 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $275,305.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,348,821.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael F. Hilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $1,769,262.00.

NDSN traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,756. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,225,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

