Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.69 ($0.49) and last traded at A$0.69 ($0.49), approximately 29,009 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.68 ($0.48).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The firm has a market cap of $267.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.43.

About Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ)

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill brand name. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, watches, gifts, and collections.

