MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Shares Up 0.3%

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.20, 1,744 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

