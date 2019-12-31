Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Minoan Group plc (LON:MIN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.76. Minoan Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 560,327 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.02.

Minoan Group Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc is a holding and management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, creation, development and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which it acts as agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel and other accommodation and leisure services.

