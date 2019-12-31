MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $896,049.00 and $2,291.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010643 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003029 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,455,707 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

