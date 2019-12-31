Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 price target on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ MPVD opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts expect that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the third quarter worth about $3,924,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

