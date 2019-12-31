MovieBloc (MBL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $717,257.00

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $717,257.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00190787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01352809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

