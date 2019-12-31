Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Up 12.4% in December

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MUSA traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.57. 229,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,968. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.