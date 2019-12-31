MVL Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Cashierest, IDEX and Cryptology. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $141,467.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.06040562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029773 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036917 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cashierest, IDCM, IDEX, Cryptology and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

