Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myokardia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.22.

Myokardia stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $209,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,646. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myokardia by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,307,000 after buying an additional 228,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,516,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,654 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,722 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 11.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

